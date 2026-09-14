Listanski takes a bigger role at Coldwell Banker

Coldwell Banker announced the promotion of Lindsay Listanski to chief marketing officer of Coldwell Banker Real Estate, a move that according to the company brings the brand and brokerage marketing organizations together under a unified leadership structure designed to better serve agents, affiliated companies and consumers across the network.

Listanski brings more than 15 years of experience with the Coldwell Banker brand and a deep understanding of the real estate industry. With a father who served as a Coldwell Banker manager and a mother who built her career as a Coldwell Banker agent, she has a unique connection to the network and the businesses it supports. Throughout her career she has held leadership roles spanning social media, public relations, communications and field marketing.

Two largest Sotheby’s franchises now company-owned

Sotheby’s International Realty announced recently that it has acquired the brokerage’s two largest franchises by sales volume: ONE Sotheby’s International Realty and TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. Calling it a strategic investment. Sotheby’s President and CEO Philip White noted that “ONE Sotheby’s International Realty and TTR Sotheby’s International Realty have built high-performing businesses grounded in strong leadership, deep market expertise and an unwavering commitment to their clients.”

Clayton Coastal Group joins Real

The Real Brokerage announced that Clayton Coastal Group has joined the company. The move brings 37 agents to Real, expands its presence across Florida and sets the stage for the team’s expansion into New York, serving all five boroughs. Led by Matt Clayton, the company is on pace to close nearly $300 million in real estate transactions this year, after building a business fueled by social media, digital marketing and a focus on serving out-of-town buyers.

PLACE adds Radian’s real estate services to portfolio

PLACE announced the acquisition of Radian’s Real Estate Services business and signed an agreement to acquire its Title business. These new Real Estate Services businesses will expand the PLACE platform with AI-powered consumer experiences, digital closings, national title capabilities and trusted property intelligence.

“These businesses bring deep industry expertise, strong customer relationships and complementary capabilities that align well with PLACE’s mission to support real estate professionals, homeowners and institutional clients with technology-enabled services,” said Ben Kinney, co-founder and CEO of PLACE, in a release.

Christie’s celebrates anniversary with growth

Los Gatos, California-based Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno, the largest privately owned and locally operated brokerage in Northern California, and largest Christie’s affiliate by volume in the world, is marking its 20th anniversary with the opening of its 20th location in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. Founded as The Sereno Group in 2006 by Chief Executive Officer Chris Trapani and Chief Experience Officer Ryan Iwanaga, the brokerage has strategically grown to over 650 agents with offices spanning numerous towns and cities.

Keller Williams Adds Montenegro to EMEA Footprint

Keller Williams Realty has awarded a new master franchise in Montenegro, continuing the brand’s expansion across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Led by Regional Operating Principal Dušan Raičević, the KW franchise in Montenegro is currently initiating operations. In Q4 2026, KW® Montenegro is expected to open its first market center.

As of Aug. 31, the brand has more than 160 market centers and 10,250 KW-affiliated agents across EMEA. According to the company, KWW is currently exploring further expansion opportunities across Africa, Central and South America, Central and Eastern Europe, and throughout Asia.