MAVERIX, a boutique strategic consultancy serving the proptech, fintech and real estate brokerage sectors, has announced its second-annual “Eighty Under 80” list of real estate leaders who have made a significant impact on the industry.

The honor initially launched last year with the campaign name as a satirical tip-of-the-hat to the experience of longtime industry leaders who are making a difference in the real estate profession.

“The response last year was overwhelming,” said Jeff Kennedy, founder and CEO of MAVERIX. “Everyone loves an industry award, especially when it’s dryly satirical…but this list has taken on a life of its own. Some would call it a ‘pinnacle moment’ of their career. Some wouldn’t. Probably nobody should, but it depends on your career I guess,” Kennedy joked in a LinkedIn post announcing the first round of award recipients.

MAVERIX’s announcement of its third week of industry leaders Monday includes RISMedia Founder and CEO John Featherston, who has been at the helm of the industry media giant since its launch in 1980.

RISMedia delivers news and information to residential real estate professionals through Real Estate magazine, daily news and journalism through its Premier news service on RISMedia.com, its consumer-facing content tool for brokers and agents—ACESocial, plus events and awards programs aimed at educating and celebrating real estate professionals.



Featherston expressed his appreciation for his inclusion as an honoree on the light-hearted list, emphasizing the fact that he joins “safely under the age 80 requirement.”

“This is a pinnacle moment of my career!” Featherston quipped. “Being thought of at the same level as Socrates, Aristotle, Einstein and Gary Dahl, the legendary founder of the Pet Rock, is truly incredible.”

He also added, “This really is a wonderful, heartfelt list, and I’m honored to be thought of by MAVERIX and included alongside so many of my industry colleagues, who I deeply respect and admire.”

MAVERIX notes the award is not a pay-to-play inclusion. “The majority of people are not clients…they are people that we look up to and admire,” Kennedy said in a recent LinkedIn post.

MAVERIX was launched by Jeff Kennedy, who previously served as vice president of sales and partnerships for a global relocation organization. His firm is dedicated to consulting with real estate brokers and tech experts on market strategies, revenue operations, systems integration, market expansion and product direction, among other advisory services.

To see the full list of honorees (there will be one more announcement of awardees to come), click here.