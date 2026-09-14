CoStar Group, Inc. has announced its appointment of Felix Kusch as president of Homes.com, following a two-year gap since previous President David Mele departed. Homes.com’s leadership team will now report to Kusch, and Kusch will report to CoStar Group Founder and CEO Andy Florance.

Kusch previously served as CEO of two of Europe’s leading real estate portals, according to a release. He was CEO of Immoweb, the No. 1 portal in Belgium, and CEO of Immowelt, the No. 2 portal in Germany.

Florance said in a release that he is “confident Felix is the right leader to get Homes.com to number one in the U.S.” He referred to CoStar’s “Your Listing, Your Lead” approach—which the company claims has earned agents who use Homes.com 50% more listings—and said the portals Kusch previously worked at share the same business model.

“Felix has run two of Europe’s top real estate portals and beaten some of the toughest competitors in the industry to do it, that’s exactly the experience we want leading Homes.com,” said Florance. “He’s proven that he can take on an established competitor and come out on top. Our model and his are the same: you win by putting the property and agent first, not by selling agent’s leads to multiple agents.”

CoStar Group previously announced in January that it would be rolling back its investment in Homes.com, after some pushback from shareholders. In the company’s recent Q2 2026 earnings call with investors, it put much of its focus throughout the quarter on the more profitable Apartments.com business segment.

However, the company did note in the release that Kusch is joining the Homes.com team just as residential real estate proved profitable for the company. CoStar’s earnings for Q2 2026 saw the company’s adjusted EBITDA turn positive, up a whopping 116% year-over-year. The company’s adjusted revenue was also up 73% year-over-year.

Prior to his CEO positions, Kusch led M&A work at Axel Springer Digital involving a number of the continent’s real estate marketplaces, and he has served on the boards of Meilleurs Agents and Lamudi, according to a release.

“I’ve watched what CoStar Group has built with Homes.com from across the Atlantic, and it’s the same fight I’ve spent my career in: earning trust by promoting the property, not shopping the lead,” said Kusch. “I’ve done that in Belgium and in Germany. Now I get to do it in the biggest residential real estate market in the world and I couldn’t be more ready to get started with the CoStar Group team.”

For more information, visit https://www.costar.com/.