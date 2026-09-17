REBNY (Real Estate Board of New York) built the RLS (Residential Listing Service) opt-out for a reason. Some sellers have a legitimate need for privacy: a high-profile divorce, an estate sale, a public figure who cannot have their address splashed across a consumer portal. The “participants only” status lets those sellers still benefit from cooperation among brokers, sharing the listing across the RLS so every member firm can bring a buyer, without exposing it to the general public.

StreetEasy now wants to override that. If a listing is on the RLS in any form, StreetEasy’s position is that it must also appear on StreetEasy. In effect, a private, broker-to-broker distribution channel becomes a public one, whether the seller consented or not.

That is not StreetEasy’s call to make. The opt-out belongs to the seller under REBNY’s rules, and the agent’s job is to honor it. Forcing a choice between full public exposure and no broker cooperation at all strips sellers of a right they already have and makes agents’ jobs exponentially harder. Agents will be caught between a client’s reasonable demand for discretion and a platform’s demand for inventory.

The irony is who pays the price. StreetEasy’s revenue increasingly comes from agent-paid programs. The agents funding those programs are the same ones now being told their REBNY-sanctioned tools no longer count. This does nothing to address the Compass private listing problem. It simply applies platform rules to the brokerages that have played by the RLS rules all along.

The predictable response: agents stop participating, and the firms behind them go old school, marketing to their own communities and networks with no aggregator in the middle. StreetEasy loses credibility, listings, and revenue in one move.

And optically, the outcome is stark. A platform that withholds cooperation unless listings are made public, even against a seller’s directive, is, by its own logic, keeping listings from the public based on rules that have nothing to do with the agents and brokerages who pay it. That is exactly the criticism leveled at Compass. StreetEasy is now in the same camp, both optically and factually.

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