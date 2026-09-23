Forbes Global Properties, an international network of invitation-only real estate brokerages, has announced the expansion of Long & Foster Real Estate’s representation in North Carolina, extending the firm’s presence across Charlotte, the Triad, including Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point, the Triangle, including Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill and the Outer Banks.

A release notes that Long & Foster joined Forbes Global Properties in 2022, bringing more than 200 offices across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast to the network as the exclusive representative in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

“North Carolina is home to a wonderfully diverse range of communities and property markets, each with its own characteristics and opportunities,” said Patrick Bain, president and CEO of The Long & Foster Companies. “Our deep-rooted local expertise allows us to understand these neighborhoods, while our relationship with Forbes Global Properties gives our agents and clients access to a far-reaching international presence.”

“For decades, Long & Foster, a global industry leader, has built lasting relationships with the most discerning of clients through its commitment to professionalism, integrity, and service,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. “Those values are reflected in the firm’s work across the markets it serves and within our network, making its continued growth with Forbes Global Properties particularly meaningful.”

Forbes Global Properties is now represented by real estate agents across 39 countries in more than 600 locations.

For more information, visit longandfoster.com.