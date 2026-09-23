MetroList, Northern Nevada Regional MLS (NNRMLS) and Oregon Data Share, LLC (ODS) have announced the next phase of their multi-state initiative: Orion Real Estate Data Exchange. The program provides real estate professionals with direct access to real-time listing data across these MLS regions in California, Nevada, and Oregon.

The initiative was first announced in early 2025. Since then, the three organizations stated they have established Orion Real Estate Data Exchange to deliver a modern, secure and scalable platform that supplements each individual MLS. Orion allows the exchange of data between these MLSs. This platform supports expanded access to data, enhanced analytics, and participation by additional MLS organizations in the future.

ODS founders Tina Grimes—CEO of Southern Oregon MLS—and Casie Conlon—CEO of Cascades East MLS—explained the genesis of the initiative: “Naming the initiative Orion Real Estate Data Exchange reflects our mutual vision for a borderless, data-informed real estate ecosystem. With consumer migration between Oregon, Nevada, and California, our objective is to empower our members with tools and access that help them best serve clients wherever they are.”

The organizations noted that the multi-state initiative moves real estate professionals forward in multiple ways:

Unified multi-state access: Professional real-time and historical listing information from independent organizations.

Greater market visibility: Consumers are increasingly relocating, investing, and purchasing property across state lines. Orion connects MLS databases across regional markets, making it easier to share and access listing data.

Enhanced referral opportunities: Match with local professionals to find properties, improving client satisfaction.

“Orion breaks down MLS data barriers and promotes collaboration among our organizations in different states, creating new opportunities for real estate professionals and improving the experience for buyers and sellers,” explained Dave Howe, president and CEO of MetroList.

NNRMLS CEO George Pickard added that the data exchange is “starting with practical access today while building the infrastructure for a much deeper level of data sharing tomorrow.”

“In launching this first phase of our Orion data exchange initiative, members of each independent MLS will have access to listing information across participating markets in a professional user environment with a familiar MLS toolset powered by Rapattoni,” he continued. “Underneath the hood, the Orion Real Estate Data Exchange platform functions as a scalable repository for shared data. The next phase will bring that data directly into each organization’s primary MLS system in a structured way, creating a more seamless experience for our members.”