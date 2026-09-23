Stellar MLS has announced its expansion into Hernando County, following the merger of shareholders West Pasco Board of REALTORS® and the Hernando County Association of REALTORS®. The move expands Stellar MLS’s coverage to more than 19 counties in the state.

As part of the merger, Hernando County’s single-association MLS will be discontinued, and Stellar MLS will serve as the exclusive MLS provider to the newly merged West Pasco Hernando REALTORS®, according to a release.

“We are proud to expand into Hernando County and extend the reach of our customers and strength of our marketplace,” said Shayne Fairley, CEO of Stellar MLS. “By bringing our organizations together, we are creating greater opportunities for West Pasco Hernando REALTORS® members and existing Stellar customers through broader access to inventory and enhanced technology across a highly connected real estate network. We look forward to working together to deliver even greater value to brokers, agents, and the consumers they serve.”

West Pasco Hernando REALTORS® CEO Brenda Rabbitt said the decision to partner with Stellar MLS reflects the association’s commitment to addressing the evolving needs of its members.

“When our members spoke, our leadership listened,” Rabbitt said. “Aligning our footprint and connecting with Stellar MLS isn’t just about streamlining technology—it’s a direct commitment to providing the advanced resources and expansive market reach our REALTORS® asked for, ensuring a more transparent, connected, and superior experience for the consumers and communities we serve.”

Catherine “Cookie” Miller, president of West Pasco Hernando REALTORS®, said that the milestone is “exciting” for the organizations and their members.

“Our members will benefit from exceptional technology, expansive and reliable market data, innovative tools, education, and outstanding support,” she continued. “Stellar MLS has consistently demonstrated its commitment to REALTORS® and to providing the resources our members need to better serve their clients and grow their businesses.”

For more information, visit https://www.stellarmls.com/.