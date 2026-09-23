Above, Jeffrey Braun

Real estate can be a complicated industry to break into given the current challenges facing the housing market, and the luxury sector is an animal all its own, something Jeffrey Braun, a CLHMS™ luxury agent with Corcoran Horizon’s Muskoka, Canada, outlet, can attest to.

Specializing in luxury real estate and recreational markets, Braun explored several areas of the housing industry before becoming an agent, beginning with property and maintenance before transitioning into construction and eventually real estate.

Diving into the luxury market right away in the lakefront Muskoka area, Braun notes that while he was selling homes priced from $2 million to $3 million-plus in his first year, maintaining a successful business takes a lot of work.

“What I thought I was getting into versus what I was actually getting into was a big difference,” says Braun, who believed he was getting into real estate to simply sell houses.

And while he does, in fact, sell houses, there’s much more to the job than that.

“One huge aspect is the real estate law component, so you also feel like you’re a bit of a lawyer. You also need to know aspects of construction, so there’s a big portion of that where you feel like you’re a builder,” he explains. “Now there’s a big push for AI, and I feel like I’m in the tech industry. There’s also the social aspect, where I feel like I’m an influencer.”

What helps build a business that works is a learning mindset, according to Braun, who points to luxury training partner The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing by Colibri Real Estate as a key piece of the puzzle in his continued success.

“Any opportunity to get different types of advice, mentoring and coaching is very helpful,” he explains. “Trying to improve the craft in all aspects, from the selling aspect to the media aspect, everything like that helps.”

Braun notes that you have to be careful where you get your advice, underscoring the importance of seeking out resources that offer both old-school and new-school ways of thinking in order to be well-rounded.

In seeking out resources to help him advance his business and round out his education, Braun became a member of the Institute, a recommendation from a colleague.

In becoming a member, Braun gained access to numerous ways to advance his business, from educational resources like training courses, networking opportunities to help him build more connections, and designations that reinforce his commitment to succeeding in the high-end market.

To that end, Braun has earned the Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist™ designation (CLHMS™), the industry’s most recognized luxury real estate credential, as well as his GUILD Elite™ designation, specifically recognizing the best of the best among luxury agents who are part of the Institute.

Braun says seeking out designations like those offered through the Institute help real estate professionals rise to the upper threshold of those who succeed in luxury real estate.

Through the Institute, Braun has access to tools and resources for his luxury business, and he passes along his colleague’s recommendation to other real estate professionals interested in exploring luxury real estate.

More than anything, Braun reiterates that success in the luxury sector boils down to staying focused, taking pride in your work and seeking out the tools needed to grow.

For more information, visit https://www.luxuryhomemarketing.com.