CRMLS is not waiting around for a promised lawsuit from Compass over its listing policies, filing its own federal lawsuit against the mega-brokerage late last night as a fight over exclusive inventory and listing control has once again spilled into federal court.

In the 36-page complaint, CRMLS asked a federal judge in New York to formally declare that the rules in question don’t violate state and federal antitrust laws, and prevent Compass from moving forward with its litigation.

“Compass has rejected our reasoning and is advancing legal arguments that we believe are unfair and would allow Compass to free ride on the hard work of cooperating CRMLS subscribers,” CRMLS CEO Art Carter said in a statement.

A Compass spokesperson told RISMedia the company believes the lawsuit is “without merit,” and reiterated it would file its own lawsuit “soon.”

The CRMLS litigation comes less than 24 hours ahead of a deadline later today set by Compass that warned CRMLS—and a number of other unnamed MLSs that enforce similar rules—that it will file lawsuits and burden them with expensive litigation costs if they don’t change policies.

The policy in question governs public marketing. Compass argues that CRMLS is punishing agents who market listings publicly outside the MLS (largely on Compass platforms), while CRMLS says that Compass is trying to “have its cake and eat it too.”

“Compass wants to access and use the comprehensive listing data that CRMLS compiles from the contributions of thousands of cooperating brokers…while simultaneously withholding its own publicly marketed listings from that same cooperative pool,” CRMLS’s lawsuit reads.

Additionally, while Compass argues that these MLS rules expose the industry to further legal risk from private lawsuits or the Department of Justice (DOJ), CRMLS claimed that it is “informed and believes” that a 2025 public statement by the DOJ was pushing back against Compass’s characterization of Clear Cooperation as legally fraught.

That statement said that the DOJ has not taken a position on Clear Cooperation “standing alone.”

A Compass spokesperson previously told RISMedia that the brokerage would continue pursuing legal action or other remedies as long as MLSs are “telling people how to sell homes.”

Asked to respond to the lawsuit, a Compass spokesperson said the brokerage’s position on the issue is that “(h)omeowners should be able to publicly market any listing—including office exclusive listings—without their agent facing thousands of dollars in fines.”

The lawsuit

Both sides are sharply divided on what the dispute is actually about, while both also say it is more than a disagreement between two parties.

Last week, CRMLS set up a “legal defense fund” focused on MLS “cooperation,” seeking to rally other MLSs and Realtor® associations in defense of what it characterized as the “transparent” policies allowing listings to be shared.

Compass has also sought to center the issue on “office exclusives,” the Clear Cooperation carve-out allowing brokerages to withhold their listings from an MLS as long as they only market it within their company.

CRMLS settled a lawsuit with a private listing startup that sharply criticized both Clear Cooperation and the “office exclusive” exception, although that lawsuit is still ongoing, with the National Association of Realtors® as the sole defendant.

In its lawsuit against Compass, though, CRMLS argues that Compass’s focus on “office exclusives” is misleading.

“The entire dispute here concerns marketing a for-sale property outside of the exclusive broker’s real estate office,” the lawsuit says.

In a letter to CRMLS last month, Compass claimed that “office exclusives” or equivalent designations were historically marketed publicly outside the MLS. Both sides cite FTC reports and studies from the 1970s and 1980s, with CRMLS claiming that Compass is seeking a return of what used to be called “vest pocket listings” through its private listing platforms and exclusive inventory.

According to CRMLS’s lawsuit, the MLS issued 89 fines for violations of the rule in question in 2025, but in 2026 has “processed” around 300 cases involving the same rule—75 of them involving a “Compass for-sale property,” and eight pending right now.

CRMLS also claims it gave Compass time to educate agents on new rules governing Coming Soon listings, which according to CRMLS, came about after a face-to-face meeting between its leadership and Compass CEO Robert Reffkin over the summer.

The lawsuit is also seeking to get ahead of key legal questions, citing several cases—including recent litigation between Compass, Zillow and Chicago-based MLS MRED—that affirmed pro-competitive aspects of the MLS system and rules.

“Compass…seeks to dismantle these rules so that it can pursue its stated corporate strategy of controlling for-sale property inventory as a competitive weapon—publicly marketing properties to attract buyers while withholding those same properties from the MLS cooperative whose data Compass uses to service its own clients,” the lawsuit says.