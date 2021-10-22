Summer has come and gone. The temperature is falling. And the days are getting darker earlier. This would typically mean a slight reprieve from the frenzied summer activity for agents, but that isn’t necessarily the case in today’s market.

It never hurts to revamp some of your weekend practices to help your week run smoother, especially with waning daylight hours. From updating your marketing strategy to resetting your schedule, there are many ways to optimize your week.

Here are four tactics to help you stay productive during the autumn months.

Rethink Your Schedule

Tasks that you’d typically save for the end of the day during the summer and spring—calling leads, meetings with mentors and brokers, sending paperwork to clients—may need to be moved up earlier in the day because it’s getting darker sooner. With fewer daylight hours, you may also need to re-evaluate when you host open houses and schedule showings with your clients.

Eliminate Busy Work

From executing your marketing strategy to updating and maintaining your CRM databases, there are plenty of daily tasks that you can take care of before your work week starts. Take time during the weekend to complete some of the essential tasks that you may forget to do during the week. Create and schedule your social media and email marketing content ahead of the workweek and take it off your daily to-do list.

Revamp Your Game Plan

Laying out your daily and weekly goals is an excellent way to keep your workflow running smoothly and keep you on task as you embark on your workweek. Establish tangible and measurable goals for different aspects of your business, like engaging with your sphere and marketing strategies. Develop task lists for each day of the week that prioritize items that need to be completed before the end of the week—getting contract documents sent to clients, explained, signed and returned, for example.

Prioritize Weekend Networking

Networking is essential to every agent’s business, and during the fall, there are plenty of opportunities to get out there and meet new people. While your workweek is likely to fill up, take time during the weekend to attend events, unwind and make some new connections that you can pencil into your schedule for the following week.