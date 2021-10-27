Chicago-based Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) announced that it recently promoted Pat Poole to senior vice president, Member Services/North America.

In this newly created role, Poole leads the network’s U.S. member-facing team of vice presidents, Business Solutions, who provide hands-on consultative support to the network’s member companies, with the goal of helping them be more productive through the utilization of LeadingRE’s extensive programs and services.

A veteran in the real estate industry with experience working for national real estate and relocation companies, Poole has been with LeadingRE since 2010, most recently serving as vice president, Business Solutions. She has extensive experience working with members to support their success.

“As our network has grown, both in the number of firms and the scope of our offerings, it was a natural progression to add a team lead for our highly experienced and engaged account managers. Pat’s grasp on what brokerages need to thrive in today’s environment and her experience working as a vice president of Business Solutions herself make her a natural fit for this important role,” said Executive Vice President, Member Services Kate Reisinger, in a statement.

