JBGoodwin’s San Antonio office recently announced it ranked as the No. 1 Top Workplace for midsize employers for the third consecutive time in five years.

According to the company, this is the 10th consecutive year the firm has appeared as a Top Workplace. Since debuting at No. 6 in the ranking for small employers in 2012, JBGoodwin has finished no lower than third in each subsequent Top Workplace.

“We’re super excited that this is our 10th time,” Erin Cestero, president of JBGoodwin’s San Antonio office, told My San Antonio.

JBGoodwin reports it has 392 employees, comprised of 376 agents and 16 management and support staff—a 48% increase from the 265 people it employed last year.

For more information, please visit www.jbgoodwin.com.