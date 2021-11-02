The COVID-19 pandemic caused a wave of innovation in the real estate industry. Those who were able to rise above the challenges were the ones who initially elevated their virtual capabilities. Since then, virtual lead generation strategies have proven themselves to be so useful that they’re here to stay.

The pandemic showed us that virtual open houses and virtual home tours open up more opportunities for homebuyers, sellers and agents alike. They allow agents to scale their efforts to do upwards of 10 open houses in a week instead of just one or two. Not only can you do more of them, but you can also get more people “at” each open house with hundreds of online views.

These virtual services bring in an influx of qualified leads rather than only a dozen people coming through a physical open house. Sellers love this. The exposure is great. And they don’t have to worry about a ton of people in their home. What’s more, buyers love the accessibility, and agents appreciate the reusability.

An agent can do one open house and get a ton of mileage out of it. You can send the open house link to buyers who missed it, increasing your lead generation efforts. This means that you can keep the open house going in perpetuity, increasing the number of money-making activities that you do without putting in as much time or effort.

While we may have cultivated our relationships in person in the past with door-knocking or lunch dates, we can stay connected virtually, if there is still a focus on meaningful personal touches. Lead generation and conversion can be highly effective over the phone and at a distance with the right mindset and tools.

If the new virtual reality of real estate suits you, and you’re ready to increase your production and longevity, download our free resources entitled How to Be a Master of Virtual Real Estate and Lead Generation With Virtual Open Houses on Steroids. You can build relationships, conduct business and close deals if you follow the wisdom of our highly successful crowd of real estate coaches and top-performing agents.