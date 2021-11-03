The RE/MAX Collection® luxury brand recently wrapped up its 9th Annual Luxury Forum at the JW Marriott Camelback Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona. This event provided affiliated luxury real estate professionals an opportunity to hear from a lineup of industry speakers and network among top-producing luxury agents.

Attendees gained deeper insights into finding and serving new clients, using social media for amplification in local markets and maximizing The Luxury Launchpad—a new dashboard created by The RE/MAX Collection brand.

In addition to powerful keynote addresses by Tamara Day and Alpana Singh, RE/MAX luxury affiliates from around the world addressed their peers, providing advice on actionable steps they can take to further build their businesses.

Baris Kilicarlsan, expert trainer, RE/MAX Turkey said, “Without passion you are lazy. With passion you can move mountains. We rise when our passion is stronger than our laziness.”

Anthony Askowitz, broker/owner, RE/MAX Advanced Realty advised, “Go to luxury events. Go to art galleries. Learn everything there is about luxury. You need to have education so you can have a conversation with anyone. Learn granite, learn types of marble. The seller of the $20 million house knows what they have, and you need to know that too.”

Darren Tackett, co-founder of RTT Home Group, RE/MAX Fine Properties concluded, “You’re always competing in luxury. The reality is as soon as you can make a couple connections, it goes a long way to breaking the ice. Even with direct referrals, you may have not met them before. You have to be prepared and know everything you can. That’s key in luxury.”

