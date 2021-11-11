Building a real estate team is becoming an increasingly popular career move. After all, it’s the best way to take your business to the next level. A team allows you to hit goals that would be difficult to achieve on your own. While the benefits are substantial, there are two important questions to ask yourself before deciding to form a real estate team:



Do you have a steady surplus of leads?

Your main reason for creating a team should be that you have a consistent surplus of leads—more than you can handle on your own.

Do you have a great assistant to help build your team?

Your assistant will serve as the foundation for the rest of the team, so this is a vital part of the building process.

If you can answer “yes” to both of those questions, you’re ready to build a team and enjoy the many advantages of having one. Here are four benefits of forming a real estate team:



1. Business Growth

With a team, you have the resources to follow up with more leads, generate more referrals and sell more homes. This results in business growth and maximizes profits.



2. Work-Life Balance

By building a team, you won’t have to choose between pouring hours into your business or enjoying personal time off. A trusted team can take on some of the work, allowing you to focus on priorities outside of work.



3. Professional Development

Not only will having a team improve your leadership skills, but it will also help you fill any of your knowledge gaps. When you recruit talented agents, you will have opportunities to learn from their success.



4. Better Career Focus

You likely have goals about the type of real estate business you want to run and the impact you want to make in your community. Unfortunately, when you’re running your business solo, much of your time is spent on day-to-day tasks. When you have a team, they can take on some of these tasks, giving you more of a high-level focus for building your ideal real estate career.

Having a real estate team is an excellent way to maximize your earnings and build a successful business that lasts. If you want to get started in recruiting and retaining a solid, productive team of agents, Buffini & Company Team Coaching™ has everything you need for creating and leading your dream team. Start building a legacy business today!