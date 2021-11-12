Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has been named one of the top franchises in the country for military veterans for the fourth time in six years, according to Franchise Business Review. Weichert® was one of just 80 franchise brands to earn the honor from the independent research firm in its “2021 Top Franchises for Veterans” report.

To identify the companies on the list of best franchises for veterans, Franchise Business Review analyzed data from over 2,500 franchise owners, representing nearly 280 brands regarding their overall satisfaction with their brands and their likelihood to recommend them to others.

“We are extremely proud to have many veterans throughout our Weichert family and are honored to support them every step of the way,” said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. in a statement. “Our top priority has always been providing industry-leading support, tools and resources to each of our franchisees. It is very gratifying to see the positive feedback from so many veteran owners within our franchise system.”

Weichert® franchisees who participated were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

“The support from members throughout the Weichert family has been extraordinary,” said Aaron Kraft, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and owner of Weichert, REALTORS® – Unlimited in North Carolina, in a statement. “We are given access to the best tools, technology and resources in the industry, which have been key in helping grow our business.”

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has earned numerous honors from Franchise Business Review this year, including its sixth-straight appearance on the publication’s “Top 200 Best Franchises” list, which was announced back in January.

Franchise Business Review, a market research firm that performs independent surveys, provides the only ranking of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes rankings of the top franchises in its annual “Guide to Today’s Top Franchises,” as well as guides throughout the year ranking the top franchises in specific sectors.

For more information, please visit www.weichert.com.