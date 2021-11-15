Brenda Cole

Principal Broker

United Real Estate | DFW Properties

Grapevine, Texas

www.UnitedRealEstateDFWproperties.com

Region served: Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex

Years in real estate: 32

Number of offices: 1

Number of agents: 42

Key to continued growth and success: Surround yourself with the right people.

Paige Tepping: How did you get started in real estate, and what led you to where you are today?



Brenda Cole: After going through the home-buying process, my REALTOR® told me she thought I would be great at real estate. I had been working in sales at the time, and as I began to consider getting my master’s degree, her words reverberated in my mind. Within the next year, I had secured my license and transitioned into real estate. I spent 22 years working with the same large brokerage, transitioning from sales to management to being a broker for 15 offices. I learned a ton, but I missed having more direct contact with agents. This is what propelled me to open my own office.

PT: What were the most important considerations for selecting United Real Estate?



BC: Their agent-first focus and out-of-the-box thinking around their business model jumped out the most. You can tell there was ownership involved that didn’t have a lifetime in the industry, and therefore, were not confined to status quo thinking. I love that United isn’t confined to doing things the same way other brokerages are. Our model doesn’t foster a codependency on big brick-and-mortar buildings, and we don’t need to justify agents coming into the office to use our tools and resources. The United mindset revolves around helping agents become financially responsible and independent, which I find very refreshing.

PT: As an entrepreneur, how is United Real Estate supporting your success?



BC: United lets us do it our way. Their “Find Your Freedom” motto works for broker/owners and agents alike, allowing us to run our business the way in which we feel is best for our individual market, office and our own personal way of doing things. United provides the framework, support, software and programs we need to succeed.

PT: How have United’s core values and culture helped to change the financial trajectory of your agents?



BC: United’s core values are totally in line with my own personal values. Seeing the way in which their core values intertwine with my own life is proof that it’s working. Agents are encouraged to succeed but don’t have an absolute minimum production quota, which has given them the freedom to run their business in the way that best suits their own needs. United gives them the tools and support they need as well as the financial freedom to spend their money where and how they want to spend it.

PT: What is your personal philosophy for what makes a brokerage succeed or fail?



BC: You have to be present and engaged with your agents. You have to be aware of their transactions while taking an interest in their personal lives. It’s all about treating my agents, staff and everyone I work with as family. At the end of the day, I want to know that I’ve made a difference in the lives of those around me.

PT: How have your agents benefitted from aligning with United Real Estate?



BC: I opened my office with experienced agents I had previously worked with as well as experienced agents who were referred to me by other agents and industry partners. Since joining United, they’ve continued to move in a positive direction financially. I enjoy seeing those with children have more time to spend with their kids because they’re making more money with United’s low-fee transaction model, and I take pride in the fact that the United model has enabled agents to make a living selling real estate full-time.