Steven Lazarus, senior vice president of Weichert Direct and chief marketing officer of Weichert Companies, is dedicated to delivering the full customer experience to buyers and sellers throughout the home-buying process. With a unique background in both the retail and real estate industries, Lazarus understands the expectations that customers have, and knows just how to meet them.

Since the early 2000s, Weichert has been working with Cinch Home Services, providing home warranties to their customers and ensuring that both buyers and sellers feel confident throughout the real estate experience.

“We’ve had a lot of success being able to deliver on our customers’ expectations on the home warranty side, as well as other endeavors that we’ve initiated behind the scenes with white-label solutions,” says Lazarus. “Because of the great partnership with Cinch, we’ve been able to deliver on our brand promise of an All Under One RoofSM Customer Experience.”

Weichert Companies offers a fully integrated real estate, insurance, mortgage, title settlement and home protection customer experience that guarantees a seamless and rewarding home-buying process tailored to each individual client’s needs and objectives.

According to internal data collected from surveys, the company has found that eight out of 10 buyers prefer to buy a home with a warranty. Weichert also works with sellers to make home warranties part of the listing process, which helps sellers further differentiate their home by providing a valuable benefit to prospective buyers.

“What we’re doing is protecting the household budget and the coverage against unexpected failures around major systems and appliances,” says Lazarus. “It brings ease of mind that if something were to break down, the coverage is there.”

Lazarus credits Cinch as a valuable strategic partner, helping to support Weichert’s agents and their clients through the closing process, and addressing any uncertainties that a buyer or seller may have.

“The value that Cinch brings to Weichert is multi-pronged,” says Lazarus. “The partnership helps us deliver on the promise of our value proposition of making the homeownership experience simple and rewarding. Home warranty is a big part of our All Under One Roof SM Buyer and Seller Journeys, and we’re fortunate to have a great partner like Cinch to help us deliver a unique and differentiated experience.”

Making the real estate transaction a rewarding and memorable experience for buyers and sellers is very important to the Weichert brand. By offering multiple services and incentives through different programs, as well as partnering with Cinch, Lazarus believes that by working together to identify concerns and offer valuable solutions, they can meet and exceed client expectations.

“It’s not just about the home warranty or the residential real estate transaction,” concludes Lazarus. “It is truly tied to that full customer experience. We’ll continue to push and ensure we’re delivering the best experience possible while also continuing to differentiate ourselves from a competitive perspective. And Cinch allows us to do that.”

