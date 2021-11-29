Guaranteed Rate has announced it raised more than $5 million in just five days to make a direct impact on mental health in partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Project Healthy Minds and Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP).

“One in 5 Americans experience mental health challenges, making it a huge issue we wanted to address through our partnership with these three great organizations—not only to raise awareness, but more importantly to have a direct impact on people struggling with mental health,” said Guaranteed Rate President and CEO Victor Ciardelli in a statement.

Guaranteed Rate launched its Mental Health Week (November 15-19) to provide education and resources to those affected. The event, part of the company’s ongoing #GuaranteedLove initiatives, raised $5,099,999.85 over five days, with the company supporting donations with a $3-for-$1 dollar match. The funds raised will help provide direct services including:

– Helping 250,000-plus people find mental health services within the first year

– Helping launch the first intelligent recommendation engine for the world’s first digital mental health marketplace

– Helping provide 280-plus interactive screening programs on college campuses and workplaces throughout the nation serving roughly 100,000 people

– Providing mental health programs for more than 16,000 veterans and their families to help them heal from combat stress, PTSD and traumatic brain injury

To drive the fundraising efforts, Guaranteed Rate hosted daily YouTube Live broadcasts with expert guest speakers and company ambassadors, including UFC champ Rose Namajunas and PGA star Patrick Cantlay. These sessions, which are available online to Guaranteed Rate employees as well as the general public, cover topics including nutrition, movement, recovery, sleep and meditation.

During the week-long #GuaranteedLove program, which is part of the company’s longstanding commitment to its #1 core value “We Grow for Good,” Ciardelli announced the company would begin providing one paid mental health floating holiday and another paid day off to volunteer.

“In America, 65 million people have been diagnosed with a mental health condition, and 60% of them don’t get the help they need,” said Phillip Schermer, founder and CEO of Project Healthy Minds, a nonprofit building the first free digital mental health marketplace, in a statement. “Thanks to Guaranteed Rate’s overwhelming generosity, Project Healthy Minds will be able to transform the mental health category and help tens of thousands of people find the life-saving mental health support that they desperately need.”

“We’re incredibly grateful to Guaranteed Rate for this commitment to mental health and suicide prevention, and particularly for this very generous donation to AFSP’s Interactive Screening Program,” said AFSP CEO Robert Gebbia in a statement. “Our partnership with Guaranteed Rate gives us the opportunity to expand the ISP program and give hundreds of thousands of students a safe and confidential way to connect with campus mental health services.”

“Wounded Warrior Project exists to honor and empower wounded warriors and help them build resilience to overcome mental health challenges,” said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington in a statement. “The incredible response from Guaranteed Rate’s employees and their supporters will profoundly impact thousands of warriors’ lives and equip them to take on their next mission in life.”

For more information, visit Rate.com/MentalHealth