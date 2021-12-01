If there’s one thing Matt Delhougne knows about gaining a competitive edge in the real estate industry, it’s that nothing replaces great data. Delhougne, who currently serves as broker/owner of Chesterfield, Missouri-based Delhougne Realty Group, has been a licensed REALTOR® since 1999. He also served as a St. Louis County police officer for 14 years—a career that overlapped his time in real estate.

Taking great pride in assisting first responders, Delhougne notes that the company comes from a heavy police background.

Affiliated with RE/MAX for the entirety of his 22 years in real estate, Delhougne has used numerous products and worked with many service providers over the years. One thing he points out is the importance of relying on a suite of products, rather than trying to find just one company to fill all of your needs.

“The technology and leads we depend on are Zillow, Google, BoomTown, Slack, Brokermint and several others,” he says.

But when it comes to the perfect CRM, Delhougne says he’s all-in on BoomTown. The company’s product is specifically designed to help real estate professionals generate leads, manage contacts and run their business better.

“All brokers, agents and teams should be tracking and measuring data,” says Delhougne. “Some basic measuring metrics are leads per month, leads per agent, conversion per lead source, conversion per agent, ROI per lead source, ROI per agent as well as time scale on lead registration to payday.”

While these data points barely scratch the surface, at Delhougne Realty Group, they’re measuring a gamut of others. Delhougne’s favorites include business planning and projections in addition to goal setting for the company and its agents.

“Data points are about the number of leads per month, quarter and year, which we compare to the previous month, quarter and year,” explains Delhougne. “For example, 15+/- leads per agent per month—if they’re full-time and the leads are coming from a strong source—300+/- closings per transaction coordinator and 35+/- agents per team leader.”

Tracking this information since 2015, Delhougne understands the importance that data plays when it comes to the health and longevity of a brokerage. Without these numbers provided by BoomTown, Delhougne notes that it would be impossible to scale and grow as a company.

With the help of a great CRM, agents have more time to focus on their own individual brands and clients. As real estate agents have been getting slammed in the current market, one of the best ways to combat this is with great products, such as the one that BoomTown provides, and regular training.

“We focus on the ‘now’ and future business daily,” says Delhougne. “We have four team leaders who assist all of our agents with free weekly training that can be implemented now.”

Better yet, Delhougne approaches business planning in several different ways, focusing on 30 days, one quarter and one year. He has set plans for each timeframe, including who to hire, how many leads they need, etc. With this strategy—and the assistance of great products like BoomTown—Delhougne has been able to expand his independent brokerage.

“Most of us at Delhougne Realty Group come from a service world, not a sales world,” concludes Delhougne. “We don’t use scripts or tactical closing techniques. We’re genuine, we use common sense and we serve daily.”

Jameson Doris is RISMedia’s social media/blog editor. Email him your real estate news ideas to jdoris@rismedia.com.