Coldwell Banker Helman REALTORS® will be joining forces with the largest Coldwell Banker franchise affiliate in the United States, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group, the company recently announced.

“This is a family-owned business working with another family-owned business,” said Coldwell Banker Helman REALTORS® President Troy Helman in a statement. “Our business is growing and changing, but our commitment to the Terre Haute community, our commitment to our clients, our brokers and staff will not change. In reality, this change will only make us better and stronger.”

Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group counts nearly 60 offices within its network in states including Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan. Similar to the Helmans, the Prodehl family has been in the business for four decades.

“My father, Ed Prodehl, started his real estate career in 1971 and is our chairman today,” CEO Mike Prodehl said in a statement. “While the business side of real estate has changed over the years, we’re still a family-owned company with family-first values. Our agents are family and so are our clients.”

The same philosophy is what has led the Helman group to be one of the largest brokerages in West Central Indiana. Founded in November 1968 by Larry and Susan Helman, the company at the time was called “Larry Helman Agency” and had just two employees, Larry and Susan. Less than 10 years into business, the agency expanded, moved to 400 Ohio Street, and incorporated and added the “Has the Key” tagline..

In the fall of 1982, the company became an affiliate of Coldwell Banker Residential Affiliates, and the name changed to Coldwell Banker Larry Helman, REALTORS®.

Continuing with the theme of family business, The Helmans’ son Troy joined the business, along with his wife Bernice.The couple assumed ownership in 2009 with the name changing to Coldwell Banker Troy Helman, REALTORS® and eventually Coldwell Banker Helman.

Soon after Troy and Bernice Helman took over the business, they added yet another family to the mix in December 2010. Williams and Associates and Coldwell Banker Troy Helman, REALTORS® merged to become the largest real estate firm in the Wabash Valley.

Williams & Associates, founded in 1938, brought extensive experience and credibility to the already strong brokerage. Bert and Patty Williams, the second generation of agents, remained active with Coldwell Banker Helman Realtors.

The merger with Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group marks the next step for this family business. Both Troy and Bernice Helman will continue working with the company in management as well as sales positions.

“The products and services Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group offers is well beyond anything that we could offer to our clients and brokers,” said Bernice Helman in a statement. “We are so excited for this next step in the careers of our staff and our brokers. We have secured each and every position moving forward. This isn’t Troy and I moving onto something else, the entire team is taking this next step.”

“When discussions started with Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group, we instantly connected as a family business and one that values community service,” said Troy Helman in a statement. “This is a positive change for our business and we plan to continue what we have built, both in business and community. Bernice and I will still serve on the many boards and volunteer groups we have worked on for years. This is our home and we look forward to bringing new services and energy to Terre Haute.”

