Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC recently announced that Liz Gehringer has been appointed president of Coldwell Banker Affiliate business effective immediately.

Gehringer will continue in her present role serving as chief operating officer for Coldwell Banker Affiliates overseeing the brand’s franchise operations, field service, international business and the Coldwell Banker and Coldwell Banker Commercial affiliate networks. Gehringer will continue to report to M. Ryan Gorman, CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate and Realogy Brokerage Group.

In her role, Gehringer focuses on strategic initiatives that leverage the company’s robust global presence and both affiliate- and company-owned relationships to foster worldwide referral opportunities and tactical partnerships that drive rapid growth for affiliated broker/owners in both residential and commercial spaces.

In addition to cultivating programs that enhance affiliate and agent growth and retention for the Coldwell Banker network Gehringer will capitalize on the recent rebranding of Coldwell Banker Real Estate, Coldwell Banker Commercial and the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program to continue to elevate brand recognition worldwide and build synergies throughout the organizations.

Gehringer will pay particular attention to initiatives that support agent growth in affluent markets globally, and she will continue to play a leadership role in the International Luxury Alliance. Gehringer will also remain focused on driving the Coldwell Banker Commercial business forward. After leading a pivot of events and offerings to virtual and hybrid settings, Gehringer will now oversee events across the entire Coldwell Banker network.

“Liz is a remarkably determined leader who has earned tremendous respect from our franchisees and broker owners from around the world, because she genuinely cares for them and works with her focus on their business success,” said M. Ryan Gorman, CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate, LLC, in a statement. “With an enhanced emphasis on growth markets, and further cultivating strategic partnerships across our network and the industry, I am confident that with Liz at the helm, our company and the talented entrepreneurs who chose to call Coldwell Banker home are well positioned for rapid growth and celebrated success.”

Today, Gehringer oversees a franchise network composed of more than 1,400 offices in the U.S. and 628 international offices with more than 50,000 affiliated agents across 40 countries and territories, and 3,000 affiliated commercial real estate professionals in North America and around the globe.

In her time as COO, Gehringer has worked to deliver enhanced customer service to the Coldwell Banker-affiliated companies as well as an improved product offering, while collaborating with the network to extend their relationships with the Coldwell Banker brand, achieving an unprecedented level of franchisee renewal, and retaining an extraordinary level of revenue in the first eight months of 2021, according to the company.

Gehringer recently led the sale of the Coldwell Banker Canada business, which she had been overseeing, to a growth-oriented affiliate. She has worked closely with Gorman to add many owners to the network through the Coldwell Banker Inclusive Ownership offering, and she has become the voice of many in the industry as the leader of the Coldwell Banker What Moves Her initiative for women in the business. She has enjoyed her current term as executive sponsor of Realogy Women’s Employee Resource Group. Gehringer was named an RISMedia NewsMaker in 2021 for her efforts in driving the U.S. housing market forward.

Prior to her role as COO, Gehringer served as senior vice president, chief ethics and compliance officer at Realogy Holdings Corp., the parent company of Coldwell Banker Real Estate. During her time with Realogy, Gehringer built an ethics and compliance program that received global attention, with Ethisphere Institute recognizing Realogy as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® for seven consecutive years under her leadership.

Gehringer has been a part of Realogy leadership since 2006, including her tenure as general counsel for the Realogy Franchise Group from 2007 to 2012. In that role, Gehringer gained a holistic understanding of the franchising process and franchise operations.



For more information, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com.