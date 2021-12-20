ERA® Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the Realogy family of brands, today announced the affiliation of ERA Legacy Living. Headquartered in Richmond, Texas, the firm serves the Greater Houston market from Fort Bend County to Galveston County.

The company is led by Jemila and Patrick Winsey, business owners, real estate investors and a successful real estate team who share a passion for agent development and personalized client service. The Winseys started their company in 2006 as a small team. After 10 years as an independent brokerage, they purchased their previous franchise in 2016 and opened their flagship location with eight agents. Today, the firm’s nearly 70 agents work with luxury, first-time and move-up buyers, as well as those who are downsizing or relocating to the area.

“Jemila and Patrick are not only successful and savvy business owners, they are selfless champions of their agents’ development. Their mission to help agents create a legacy by building a viable business, which is a key differentiator and will support their ambitious recruiting goals,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO of ERA® Real Estate, in a statement. “With two decades of real estate experience as part of both independent and affiliated firms, this impressive pair will leverage their partnership with ERA Real Estate to corner their market through strategic mergers and acquisitions. We are thrilled to fortify ERA’s presence in Houston with the addition of Jemila, Patrick and their entire team and look forward to helping them capitalize on the tremendous opportunities in this rapidly growing market.”

“We are passionate about cultivating a company that empowers motivated, innovative and driven real estate professionals through personalized mentoring. This commitment to professional development will now be complemented by ERA’s industry-leading learning opportunities and powerful business-building tools to help our agents stand out in today’s competitive market,” Jemila Winsey, broker/co-owner, ERA Legacy Living, in a statement. “What sets us apart as a company is that we believe in building an enterprising business for our associates rather than simply cultivating real estate sales.”



“Having the right franchise partner—one that provides real value—is critical to achieving our aspirations. ERA’s fresh, modern approach and advanced technology, combined with the power of a legacy brand, creates tremendous opportunities for us to scale and expand our business in the Greater Houston market,” said Patrick Winsey, broker/co-owner, ERA Legacy Living, in a statement. “In addition, ERA is clearly walking the walk when it comes to diversity and inclusion, which resonates with our multicultural firm and the people we serve.”

For more information, please visit www.era.com.