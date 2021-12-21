Fathom Realty LLC recently announced a revised commission structure for its agents.

Effective Jan. 1, 2022, Fathom’s agents will pay a $600 annual fee, up from $500, and $500 for each of their first 12 completed transactions, up from $450. The current $99 transaction fee for each transaction after the first 12 remains unchanged. For team plans, team members will pay the $500 transaction fee for the initial four transactions, up from two transactions.

“Fathom is a pioneer in our industry, with a strong culture of agent-centric service. Our agent fees have not increased overall for the last five years, and we believe the time is right to make this change,” said Fathom CEO Joshua Harley in a statement. “We have done extensive market research and are confident that our compensation plans remain highly competitive and attractive to our current, as well as, future agents. In fact, over the last two years, the commissions that Fathom agents have earned on each sale increased by an average of $2,220.”

“We will always put our agents first and will continue to provide them with all of the technology, tools, education and services they need to be highly productive and earn more money,” added Harley. “We believe the fee increase, albeit small, will allow us to further improve our value proposition as we continue to invest in new technology and enhanced services, thereby attracting even more agents to our unique platform.”



