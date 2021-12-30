I coach and consult a lot of management teams across the country and the No. 1 missing piece of success for these highly productive brokerages is the value that their managers bring to the agent experience.

Agents at all production levels need, want and, frankly, expect help, direction, guidance, accountability, training and coaching from their brokerage. We offer initial new-agent training, but what do you offer your agents in terms of ongoing business development and support? Do you offer coaching, or do they have to go to an outside company to get that?

Many need an outside voice to help them. I urge you to provide invaluable coaching and training in-house from your management and leadership teams because the greatest value your managers bring to the agent is their ability to help them grow and succeed. It is not just to answer contract questions, but rather to have a significant impact on their agent’s income. And that is unique to your company and your managers, and even more importantly, the agents can’t take that to another company. It’s not transferable because they only get that special coaching and business development from their partnership with your brand and your company.

Coach your management team to add value to develop your agents and make a significant impact on your agent’s production and income and you will increase retention and be able to recruit successfully, as well as have a thriving and winning team of top performing sales associates.

Here are three proven and value-added strategies that will help your managers create more opportunities to help your agents list and sell more in 2022. This will result in more listings, sales and income for you all:



Hold in-office training sessions to teach your agents how to generate listings. Most of your agents don’t really know how to generate listing leads. Teach them. Remind them to call their sphere, teach them how to hold open houses to generate more leads, help them with better scripts to call expired listings and show them how to connect with their sphere and client databases. Bringing them into the office or scheduling call days or events creates momentum, and everyone will actually do what they put on their schedules. You will have more people making calls, securing appointments, and getting more listings and sales. You will love the results and so will your agents.

Help agents create a winning marketing presentation. Your agents need to know how to present your company’s exclusive and unique value proposition and differentiate their value to win every listing appointment. Help by teaching them and showing them the best way to present, speak and how to ask the right questions in the right order on their next listing appointment, so they win every time.

Increase their sales skills to convert more appointments. Hold weekly coaching sessions where you can ask them what objections they are facing in getting listings. What are the issues they are facing when they talk to people about selling? Right here is the point where you, their awesome sales manager or broker, can close the learning skills gap and give them an effective and proven script. Teach them what to say and how to say it to help them get the appointment or secure the listing! Giving them talking points and a better strategy will help them compete at a higher level, which will radically differentiate them from other agents in your market and they will win!

Add value by helping build your agents’ business so they attribute your guidance, mentoring and coaching as part of the value they get from being with your company. Holding group coaching sessions and meeting with agents individually will help them increase their sales conversion and closing rates, and will also create the team building and group accountability that all your agents need. They will share in the energy and success of the group, and success is contagious!

If you need help with how to coach your agents or would like to learn more about my strategies for dramatically increasing your sales team’s results, or about The Sherri Johnson Academy, schedule a free strategy call.

