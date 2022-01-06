Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC (BHGRE®) recently announced the affiliation of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate S.J. Fowler based in the Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale metropolitan area.

The firm is led by Steven J. Fowler, a military veteran. After leaving the military, he started a career in real estate sales, opening his own brokerage in 1993. With nearly 90 agents and two offices, the company specializes in residential and commercial sales, as well as property management. Investment properties make up a considerable percentage of the firm’s business, from two-unit duplexes to apartment complexes.

Low taxes, a low cost of living, 300 days of sunshine on average per year and a strong economy make the Greater Phoenix area a draw for many people. Economic drivers include financial services, manufacturing, tourism and healthcare. Luke Air Force Base in nearby Glendale is a major military training base. A popular retirement destination, Phoenix is also desirable for snowbirds who have second homes in the area.



“We are thrilled to welcome Steve to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate to help him take advantage of the tremendous growth opportunities in the Greater Phoenix market,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO, BHGRE®, in a statement. “His experience and reputation within the industry is impressive. We look forward to enhancing his recruiting efforts with the brand’s wide array of business-building support and resources. We are indebted to his considerable service to both his country and his industry and are deeply proud to have him as part of the BHGRE® network.”



“The broad appeal and credibility of the Better Homes and Gardens® brand, coupled with the incredibly robust collection of BHGRE® tools, technology and support, will elevate our business in new and important ways. We have always prided ourselves on our collaborative and supportive culture, with the ability to offer our agents growth opportunities thanks to our diversified lines of business,” said Steven J. Fowler, broker/owner, BHGRE® S.J. Fowler, in a statement. “Now with a comprehensive learning platform, sophisticated marketing tools and extensive referral networks, we can help our agents become even more productive.”

