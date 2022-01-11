As we kick off 2022, the world continues to constantly change around us. Now more than ever, if you aren’t prepared—or you aren’t paying attention—you’re going to get left in the dust. If you’re looking to stay ahead of the competition in your local market, what are you doing to evolve? Read on for valuable insight on keeping your real estate business sustainable and future-proof.

Go Green, Get Green. Real estate brokerages must seek out ways to reduce their environmental impact. Any way you can eliminate or even reduce the environmental cost of doing business should be explored and implemented where viable. One way to achieve this goal is by utilizing virtual assistants (VAs). The age of conscious consumption is upon us, so by going green now, you’ll get more green later.

Humans vs. Machines. Consumer experiences have become increasingly automated thanks to advancements in technology and AI, and a future-proof real estate business will find success in a happy marriage between the human experience and the artificial one. No matter what part of the process you’re looking to automate, there’s surely room somewhere in your business model to plug in helpful technology. Looking to further diversify your workload and increase productivity? A VA may be your best bet. The first step is to clearly define which roles can be automated and which need that human touch. Don’t be afraid to embrace new technology that makes you more productive or makes the lives of your customers easier.

Shifting Talent Pools. The “anti-work” movement may be something you’ve heard of, but don’t fall for the drama. Most of these people want to work, but they want better jobs. The gig economy is also influencing how professionals look at work. It’s predicted that the nine-to-five routine will become less popular, with contract-style work becoming the norm. Can your brokerage support that kind of flexibility? Are you doing everything you can to reduce turnover and increase loyalty? Do your agents feel aligned with your company’s vision? Do they respect their leaders?

Authenticity Pays Off. Consumers are seeking more meaningful and honest connections with those they choose to do business with. They’ve become less influenced by the efforts to seem relatable that end up being transparent to the true goal. People want real estate businesses to display more human traits in their advertising, social media efforts and public statements. Don’t be afraid to be vulnerable and own up to your mistakes while making efforts to correct them. It’s also important to be strong and stand up for what you believe in.

Daniel Ramsey is the founder and CEO of MyOutDesk, rated No. 1 virtual assistant service by TechRadar. With over 6,000 clients and 700-plus verified five-star reviews, he helps businesses gain indispensable leverage with real estate virtual professionals. To learn more, visit www.myoutdesk.com/services.