Corcoran Global Living has acquired the brokerage formerly known as The Address, Inc. into its growing operation, the company has announced. Corcoran Global Living will now serve Malibu and Newport Beach, as well as Agoura Hills/Westlake Village. With this latest addition, Corcoran Global Living continues its robust growth in California, Nevada and Ohio.

The Address’s market includes Oxnard to Newport Beach, representing clientele in Los Angeles, Ventura, and Orange counties. Paige Gordon, formerly sales manager at The Address will continue as district sales manager at Corcoran Global Living.

These newest locations expand Corcoran Global Living’s reach in the beachside towns of Southern California, which already included locations from Manhattan Beach to Del Mar. CGL’s market includes the California Coast and the Highway 101 corridor, reaching some of the state’s most sought-after destinations from San Diego to San Francisco and as far north as Humboldt County.

For more information, visit CorcoranGL.com.