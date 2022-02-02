William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty has announced that two of the firm’s leadership team veterans, Carolyn Fugere and Vincent Socci, will assume new senior roles serving under Chairman, CEO and co-owner Paul Breunich. Carolyn Fugere will serve as co-president and chief sales officer and Vincent Socci will serve as co-president and chief operating officer.

Breunich cited the company’s significant growth and commitment to continued exceptional support for its sales associates and clients as the primary drivers behind the need for the new positions. The firm is planning on opening new brokerages in Northern Westchester and in Columbia County in the second quarter of 2022. Most recently, the firm opened new offices in Niantic and Mystic, Conn., providing a stronger foothold in the Shoreline region of Connecticut. These openings were the latest in a long-term strategy of expanding the company’s premium services in key markets with brick-and-mortar locations, including new offices in Hartford County, Connecticut, Irvington, New York, and the Berkshires, Massachusetts, the company stated.

“Our company is faced with incredible opportunity at the rate we are growing, and I can think of no two individuals better qualified to help lead us into the future,” said Breunich. “Carolyn and Vin are visionary leaders who have earned their stripes, each playing consequential roles in some of our most important milestones over the years. I look forward to the great success they will undoubtedly achieve in their new positions.”

The exponential sales growth from the past two years is an additional factor, he said, as the company has moved from managing a $4 billion portfolio with approximately 1,000 agents in early 2020 to a $6.8 billion portfolio with more than 1,100 sales associates in early 2022.

Fugere will be responsible for driving sales and agent growth in the company’s 27 offices while continuing to lead the company’s training initiatives for agents and staff. Socci will be fully responsible for the operational side of the company’s business and will manage the firm’s day-to-day operations and oversee the marketing, technology, accounting and relocation departments.

“By leveraging Carolyn and Vin’s unique strengths and skill sets, our company will continue to adapt to the ever-changing marketplace and deliver our customers an extraordinary experience,” added Breunich. “I am excited to collaborate with our new Co-Presidents and am confident that today this firm is better positioned than ever for great success in the future.”

