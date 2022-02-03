Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has announced its expansion in the South with the addition of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices McLemore & Co., Realty in Memphis, Tennessee. This marks the brand’s 10th location in the state, adding 32 network agents to the global brokerage.

The brokerage is led by industry veteran David McLemore who began his real estate career with Collins-Maury REALTORS® over two decades ago. Earning many accolades and recognition throughout his successful career in real estate, McLemore has been awarded Rookie of the Year, the Presidential Award and the Inner Circle Award and became a Lifetime Member of the Multi-Million Dollar Club. He is also the owner of McLemore Home Builders specializing in residential new construction. Additionally, McLemore is very active in the West Tennessee Home Builders Association where he currently serves as vice president and will serve as the president in 2023.

“The Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global brand comes with unlimited potential,” said McLemore. “This move gives us the ability to expedite our growth and the growth of our agents with a brand that is highly respected.”

“We are thrilled to welcome David and his dynamic team to the global network,” said Christy Budnick, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “David and his team bring decades of combined experience to our network. It is exciting to have them begin a new venture and we look forward to working together to grow the firm they have always wanted.”

Gino Blefari, Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, also welcomed the company to the network, “Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices McLemore & Co., Realty are trusted resources within the communities in which they serve and to their buyers and sellers. These qualities align well with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ mission of delivering superior customer service and improving the lives of their clients.”

For more information visit https://www.mac-realtors.com/.