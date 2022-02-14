New to the Power Broker Survey?

If you participated in past years, you should have received an email from RISMedia with your unique survey link. If you did not receive it, or are new to the survey, you can complete it here:

TAKE THE SURVEY BUTTON

https://pbsurvey.rismedia.com/



Important Information

The survey should be completed by an individual, shareholder or entity with majority ownership interest inclusive of subsidiaries. For your survey to be accepted, please be sure to check the boxes on the verification page and make sure it is signed by: 1. your broker; and 2. your CFO, accountant or other party who can validate that the data submitted is correct.

If you are part of a franchise brand, your corporate office may be submitting data on your behalf. We encourage you to complete the survey nonetheless, to enrich our research results.

There is no cost or any obligation to participate in RISMedia’s Power Broker Survey.

I Completed the Survey—Now What?

The Power Broker ranking and results will be revealed on April 1, 2022, in a complete directory and interactive ranking on RISMedia.com and in a partial ranking in RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine.

Brokers who rank in the Top 500 will be invited to RISMedia’s Annual Power Broker Reception & Dinner, held on November 11th in Orlando, Florida, in conjunction with the National Association of REALTORS® Conference & Expo.

Questions?

Contact Executive Editor Maria Patterson at maria@rismedia.com or IT Manager James Jones at jim@rismedia.com.