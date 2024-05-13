Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® has added HOMEstretch to its Solutions Group program of preferred business resources, used by the company’s global network of 550 market-leading real estate firms. HOMEstretch–operating in seven U.S. cities with plans for national expansion–provides value-added services to prepare homes for sale, including home clear-outs, interior and exterior painting, flooring installation, landscape clean up and move out cleaning.

“HOMEstretch makes it easier to get a home ready for market so that it shows well and, ultimately, brings the best possible price. By taking care of the many details of the home sale preparation process efficiently and effectively, it also alleviates stress for the home seller,” said LeadingRE Vice President of Sales/Partnerships Jeff Kennedy.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this relationship with LeadingRE. We admire LeadingRE’s impact in the real estate industry through premier solutions and business resources. At the end of the day, we have the same goal: to form great relationships with real estate professionals and help make their jobs easier,” said Derek Shewmon, co-founder of HOMEstretch.

For more information, visit https://www.leadingre.com/.