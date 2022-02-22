The deadline to complete RISMedia’s 2022 annual Power Broker Survey, the preeminent ranking of residential real estate’s leading firms, has been extended to this Friday, Feb. 25th. To participate in the 34th annual survey, firms are required to have completed a minimum of $75 million in sales volume and 250 transactions in 2021. The Power Broker ranking and results will be revealed on April 1, 2022, in a complete directory and interactive ranking on RISMedia.com, and in a partial ranking in RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine.

Among the thousands of firms that have already completed the survey are:

Carpenter REALTORSⓇ

Washington Fine Properties

Real Estate One

William Raveis Real Estate, Inc.

Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty

CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company

Realty Executives Santa Clarita

Shorewest REALTORSⓇ

Crye-Leike Real Estate Services

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers

RE/MAX Results

John L.Scott Real Estate

Intero Real Estate

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty

In addition to being promoted through RISMedia’s print and digital publications, brokers who rank in the Top 500 will be invited to RISMedia’s Annual Power Broker Reception & Dinner, held on November 11th in Orlando, Florida, in conjunction with the National Association of REALTORS® Conference & Expo. The Power Broker gala is real estate’s most renowned annual networking event.

Don’t miss your company’s opportunity to take its place among the nation’s top brokers in the industry’s esteemed annual directory! The deadline for submissions is Feb. 25, 2022.

New to the Power Broker Survey?

If you participated in past years, you should have received an email from RISMedia with your unique survey link. If you did not receive it, or are new to the survey, you can complete it here:

Important Information

The survey should be completed by an individual, shareholder or entity with majority ownership interest inclusive of subsidiaries. For your survey to be accepted, please be sure to check the boxes on the verification page and make sure it is signed by: 1. your broker; and 2. your CFO, accountant or other party who can validate that the data submitted is correct.

If you are part of a franchise brand, your corporate office may be submitting data on your behalf. We encourage you to complete the survey nonetheless, to enrich our research results.

There is no cost or any obligation to participate in RISMedia’s Power Broker Survey.

Questions?

Contact Executive Editor Maria Patterson at maria@rismedia.com or IT Manager James Jones at jim@rismedia.com.