Three United® Real Estate leaders have been named among more than 300 real estate industry professionals in RISMedia’s 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers.

Dan Duffy, CEO of United Real Estate Group, has been named in the Luminary category, recognized for his vision and forward-thinking strategy to advance the industry. In 2020, United Real Estate’s brokerage operations grew nearly 450% year-over-year, earning the company its fifth recognition as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private U.S. company, among the top 25% in the ranking and among the top .05% of all U.S. companies.

“Recognition by our colleagues for the work we are doing is extremely validating. We are continuing to innovate and increase value for brokerages, agents and their clients. As a result, we are rapidly growing and attracting regionally dominant brokerages and, in turn, becoming collectively stronger,” said Duffy. “Without the effort of our leaders, staff, brokers and agents we would not be where we are today. They deserve the praise.”

Rick Haase, president of United Real Estate & COO United Real Estate Group, has been named an Influencer. Haase has worked to accelerate United’s growth, overseeing multiple mergers and driving the company’s mission to improve agents’ and brokers’ financial trajectories and lives. Under his leadership, United Real Estate has grown to become the eighth-largest real estate company in the United States.

“It is an honor to serve the people who are working daily to propel our company to the top of this industry. While the real estate waters continue to bring a tidal wave of change, our team is extremely adroit at navigating these waters to continue our incredible growth trajectory through 2022. A key initiative at United Real Estate Group is to ensure our employees, brokers and agents are equipped with the right services, support and cloud-based productivity platform to successfully navigate those waters,” stated Haase.

David Dickey, chief technology officer of United Real Estate Group, makes his debut in the Newsmakers list as a Trailblazer. Dickey has led the development and deployment of United’s proprietary Bullseye™ cloud-based productivity platform: an end-to-end solution for agents and brokers as they grow their businesses and serve their clients. The platform is driving its tech-enabled agent base to the forefront of the industry and accelerating the growth of the organization.

“I am honored to be included in this year’s Newsmakers list, but the credit goes to our technology team who has brought our proprietary technology platform to fruition. It has resulted in a highly scalable foundation built specifically for the needs of real estate agents,” said Dickey.

For the complete list of RISMedia’s 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers, visit: https://www.rismedia.com/newsmakers/2022/

For more information on United Real Estate, visit: www.unitedrealestate.com