Early-bird price includes all networking events, including the Newsmakers Reception & Dinner

Hundreds of the most powerful residential real estate decision-makers, representing virtually every major real estate brand and business model, will gather at the historic Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., this September for RISMedia’s 33rd Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange. Traditionally held in New York City, RISMedia is bringing the industry’s preeminent educational and networking event to the nation’s capital on September 6, 7 and 8, 2022.

Early-bird pricing—more than 25% off the full price—is available now for a limited time, and offers access to all networking events, including RISMedia’s esteemed Newsmakers Reception & Dinner.



REGISTER NOW



“Washington, D.C., in an election year, provides a unique and powerful setting to bring our industry’s finest leaders together,” says RISMedia President & CEO John Featherston. “Informative, thought-provoking educational sessions, combined with ample networking opportunities to rekindle and create business relationships, sets this event apart from all others in the industry.”

Moving the professional networking event to Washington, D.C., enables RISMedia to welcome a greater number of industry executives, explains Featherston. The location change also allows attendees to take advantage of an exclusive and convenient venue, with RISMedia’s full agenda of educational and networking opportunities taking place onsite. Special negotiated pricing for accommodations at the Mayflower further enhances the event’s value for attendees.



“The best brokerage, MLS, mortgage finance, association, technology and service-provider leaders will once again make the CEO & Leadership Exchange the must-attend real estate event of the year,” says Featherston.

Educational Sessions Target Pressing Issues for Real Estate



RISMedia has worked closely with real estate’s leaders to develop a comprehensive educational agenda taking place over the two-and-a-half day event.

“Thanks to the dedication and involvement of more than 100 of the industry’s top brokerage decision-makers who assisted in the formation of this year’s agenda, our presenters will be addressing the most critical issues and greatest opportunities facing today’s brokerage firms and industry leaders,” says Featherston. “Dozens of real estate’s top brokers, thought leaders, experts and coaches will deliver a powerful line-up of educational sessions.”

Topics being covered at RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange include:

The Evolution of the Listing Portals: Identifying and Confronting New Threats

Living With the Inventory Shortage: How to Overcome the Scarcity Mindset

The 2022 Vote: How a Changing Political Landscape May Affect Your Business

Reinventing Your Leadership Strategy for Maximum Impact

In It for the Long Haul? Evaluating the Staying Power of Your Business Model

Leaning Into Affiliated Services – Now More Than Ever

Special Session With Broker Resource Network

The Tech Edge: The Innovations That Really Matter to Your Business

Getting Past Short-Term Thinking: Educating Agents on Your Value Proposition

The Consolidation Craze: Cause for Concern or a Great Opportunity?

The Changing Face of Luxury Marketing: How to Make Sure Your Messaging Is Up-to-Date

Nurturing a Team-Friendly Culture

Protecting Your Business Against New Threats in Cyber Crime

Getting to the Consumer Faster, Staying Longer

Improving Your Relocation Department Effectiveness

Ensuring Tech Adoption and Engagement

The Future of Consolidation, Pros and Cons

How to Increase Member Engagement With the Right Training Strategy

Maintaining the MLS Value Proposition in the Era of Portals

How to Make the Most of Your Marketing Dollars

The Highlight Reel: Top Takeaways From the CEO & Leadership Exchange

Event Will Honor RISMedia’s 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers



In conjunction with the 2022 CEO & Leadership Exchange, RISMedia will celebrate and honor its 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers and Hall of Fame inductees during the Newsmakers Reception & Dinner on Sept. 7. Full event registration includes a reserved spot at the gala event taking place at the Mayflower Hotel, however, seats are limited, so early registration is recommended to secure your spot.



REGISTER NOW



According to Featherston, the combined educational and networking opportunities taking place during the 2022 CEO & Leadership Exchange will offer real estate professionals an unparalleled opportunity to hone leadership skills, forge invaluable connections and develop new strategies in line with today’s market realities.



“Consumers are demanding more than ever before from real estate professionals,” says Featherston. “Staying informed on the latest innovations and tactics, along with networking with hundreds of the most successful business leaders in residential real estate is a must for your continued success. RISMedia brings you the best agenda and networking event our industry offers.”

For more details and information on registering for RISMedia’s 2022 CEO & Leadership Exchange, please visit www.rismedia.com/ceo-exchange/.

2022 RISMedia CEO & Leadership Exchange sponsors include:

Diamond Sponsors

Real Estate Webmasters

Realty ONE Group

Master Sponsors

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Buffini & Company

Century 21 Real Estate

Corcoran

Curbio

Elm Street Technology

ERA Real Estate

Homes.com | Homesnap

Inside Real Estate

Lone Wolf Technologies

National Association of REALTORS®

Rocket Mortgage

Zillow

Host Sponsors

Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR®) Designation

Attom Data Solutions

Buyside

Cinch Home Services

Cole Information

eXp Realty

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Pacaso

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

Realtors Property Resource

RE/MAX

Revive

Sherri Johnson Consulting