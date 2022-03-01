Buffini & Company and Colibri Real Estate have entered into an exclusive agreement to provide the real estate market with a holistic, end-to-end ecosystem of education, training and resources primarily focused on new and aspiring real estate agents. Both companies see the partnership as a pathway to help bridge the gap between passing the exam and building a business in the critical first stages of a real estate career.

The partnership will roll out over the next few months, beginning today with Superior School of Real Estate in North Carolina, one of Colibri Real Estate’s regional schools. Students will have access to new material, including career advice videos from Buffini & Company, the largest training and coaching company in North America, as well as an agent starter kit to prepare for a career in the real estate profession.

“Our passion and purpose is to help real estate professionals every step of the way in their careers, and an incredible way to live this passion is to partner with legendary businessman and real estate professional Brian Buffini and his coaching company to inspire our new and upcoming agents,” said Jennifer Dixson Hoff, president of Colibri Real Estate, the leading provider of real estate learning solutions nationwide. “Buffini & Company has an impressive track record preparing real estate professionals to be career ready and plan step-by-step for success. We are excited to partner together and can’t wait to empower our students with exclusive access to the premier coaching and training programs in the profession.”

“Bringing together the leader in licensing education with the leader in real estate coaching creates an unparalleled pathway for student and agent success,” said Buffini & Company Founder and Chairman Brian Buffini. “The Buffini & Company network executed on hundreds of thousands of transactions last year. We are excited to partner with Colibri and their expansive reach of real estate professionals, giving them the opportunity to take advantage of referral systems, training and coaching services that have propelled our member success for over 25 years.”

“Colibri is recognized as the leader in its space and has an excellent reputation in the industry,” said Buffini & Company Chief Executive Officer Dermot Buffini. “We share a similar mission, which is to help our customers build a great business and to live a great life. I have been beyond impressed by the quality of the people at Colibri and their commitment to helping their customers succeed—they are our kind of people!”

The partnership with Colibri further extends Buffini & Company’s mission to reach as many agents as possible, also demonstrated through its partnership with the National Association of REALTORSⓇ (NAR), launched in 2020. “Eighty-five percent of agents do not make it through the first five years of the business,” explained Dermot Buffini. “Buffini & Company is committed to dramatically reducing that number. With Colibri licensing so many new agents each year, this is a great opportunity for Buffini & Company to reach those agents earlier in their career and provide them with a solid foundational start.”

According to Hoff, Buffini & Company is a “natural fit” to help agents at the beginning of their real estate career journey. “Students in their educational experience often need a boost of encouragement on the way to finishing their program, outside of what their instructor can offer,” she explained. “In addition, new agents entering the field are often overwhelmed, wondering where they should focus as they begin their career. This program does both. Not only are students learning the content they need to master to pass the exam to start their career, the bonus materials featuring Brian focus both on encouragement as well as helping students see themselves after they finish their program.”



Dermot Buffini also believes that the partnership will help serve a far greater purpose. “I truly believe we can positively transform the real estate industry through our partnership with Colibri and in conjunction with our efforts with NAR, by reaching agents at all stages of their careers and helping them build long-term successful businesses,” he said. “The future health of the real estate business is going to depend on agents and their commitment to providing world-class experience for their customers. Together, Buffini & Company and Colibri will do what we can to make this happen for the agents we serve.”

For more information, visit https://www.superiorschoolnc.com/superior-buffini-partnership/.