Corcoran Global Living has acquired San Francisco Bay Area-based Thrive Real Estate, the company has announced. With this latest alliance, Corcoran Global Living has added 250 real estate associates and five new offices in San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. The company now has 2,800 independent sales associates in total across more than 80 offices serving markets throughout California, Nevada and Ohio, the company stated.

“It’s exciting to welcome such a powerhouse group into our Bay Area operation. The leadership at Thrive has built an amazing brokerage that serves a broad area from San Francisco, all down the Peninsula and to Silicon Valley,” remarked Michael Mahon, chief executive officer of Corcoran Global Living. “Their reputation, their reach, and their culture of caring and support are completely representative of how Corcoran Global Living operates. From our foundation, we are about putting people first and making a difference in the communities we serve.”

With this addition, Corcoran Global Living’s influence in the Bay Area and all of Northern California is enhanced and strengthened, the company stated. Steve Belluomini, Debbie Wong and Rick Whipple, owners and managers of the brokerage previously known as Thrive Real Estate (JF Finnigan and Ventura Barnett before that), join Corcoran Global Living’s leadership team as partners.

“CGL’s vision for the future of real estate and values are in strong alignment with ours. Our merger will help us to continue to provide our sales associates with a supportive and highly positive atmosphere that will undoubtedly foster growth and success,” commented Belluomini. “With the systems and processes that CGL has built, our agents will be able to serve the consumer in ways that will set a new standard for the clients in our marketplaces.”

