The Ebby Halliday Companies has announced it has acquired Homes & Properties Realty, based in the East Texas town of Jacksonville. Homes & Properties Realty serves the residential real estate needs of Jacksonville, Tyler, Rusk, Bullard, Flint and surrounding East Texas areas, the company stated.

“Timing is everything, and the timing of this move meets current market needs and positions our combined companies to better serve current and future residents, as well as second-home buyers and sellers, in East Texas,” said president & CEO of the Ebby Halliday Companies, Chris Kelly. “This acquisition brings together two like-minded companies with extensive residential real estate experience.”

Travis Mathews, vice president of operations for the Ebby Halliday Companies, added, “Over our 77-year history, our company has been built on strategic moves and we believe the addition of the outstanding real estate professionals of Homes & Properties Realty will help ensure our leading market position for many years to come.”

Natalie Thomas, sales leader of Ebby’s Cedar Creek Lake office and co-sales leader of the company’s Forney office, will also serve as sales leader of Ebby’s Jacksonville office. “We are thrilled to welcome our colleagues from Homes & Properties Realty to the Ebby Halliday Companies. Their team has a proven record of integrity, service and client satisfaction. We like and respect their approach to the business of people and are very pleased that these highly respected agents are now part of the Ebby family.”

“We are working hard to ensure clients and agents alike will enjoy a smooth transition,” said Malinda Howell, vice president of brokerage for the Ebby Halliday Companies. said Brenda Stahelin, co-owner of Homes & Properties Realty, “It was important to Vickie (Lough, also co-owner) and me to find a partner that fits our company culturally and shares the same values on how to service our clients.” Added Lough, “I truly believe that we found that partner in Ebby Halliday.”

In addition to the latest and most relevant real estate technologies, as well as an integrated mortgage, title and insurance experience, agents in Ebby’s new Jacksonville office will benefit from the firm’s longtime affiliation with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, a global network of more than 550 premier real estate brokers, and its luxury division, Luxury Portfolio International.

For more information visit ebby.com.