You must be subscribed to RISMedia to read this Premier article. Please subscribe below and access up to 3 Premier articles per month. Order Summary Your Order: Subscriber

Subscriber Subscription Length: 1 month

1 month Recurring: Yes

Yes Content Access: 3 Posts, 0 Posts Total: Free First Name * Last Name * Email Address * Account Details Subscribe

February home sales in Toronto recorded their second-best result in history for the month, according to a recent report from the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB). New listings dropped, but by a marginally smaller annual rate than sales, pointing to a modest move to a somewhat more balanced