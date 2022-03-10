In the competitive world of real estate, your client interactions shouldn’t end when you close a sale. To really grow your business and sustain success, you need to maintain consistent contact with clients even after you hand them the keys. Think of your closed transactions as the beginning of lifelong relationships—relationships that will keep your pipeline full and your clients happy.

You’ll Stand Out From the Competition

Following up after you close a deal shows your clients that you care and expresses your commitment to keeping them happy beyond the sale. This kind of thoughtful service leaves a lasting impression that will set you apart and make your name the first one they think of for all their real estate needs—and the needs of their friends and family! Stay in touch on a fairly regular basis to stay top of mind and keep the door open to repeat business and referrals.

You’ll Save Money

As an added bonus, the more you follow up with your clients and gain their loyalty and referrals, the less you have to spend on leads. In fact, when done right, you’ll never have to purchase leads again. You can say goodbye to costly leads that tend to go nowhere and hello to a steady influx of quality clients and referrals.

Put It Into to Action

Now that you know why it’s key to your success, put it into action! Here are some great ways to follow up that are sure to leave a lasting impression:

Send your clients a brief survey about a month after they move into their new home. Include a congratulatory personal note with the survey. Ask for feedback on how the sale went and how satisfied they were with your service. Your clients will appreciate you checking in and that you value their opinion. Special occasion cards. Sending holiday or special occasion cards to your clients is an easy yet thoughtful way to stay in touch. Try to be personalized in your approach. Instead of just sending a December greeting card, give them cards on birthdays, wedding anniversaries and their one-year move-in anniversary.

Sending holiday or special occasion cards to your clients is an easy yet thoughtful way to stay in touch. Try to be personalized in your approach. Instead of just sending a December greeting card, give them cards on birthdays, wedding anniversaries and their one-year move-in anniversary. Give referrals. If you want your clients to refer you to others, give them referrals as well! After they move in, provide them with names of landscapers, electricians, plumbers, general contractors and more.

If you want your clients to refer you to others, give them referrals as well! After they move in, provide them with names of landscapers, electricians, plumbers, general contractors and more. Pick up the phone. A nice phone conversation can go a long way in forming authentic connections. Call your clients now and then to ask them how they or their kids are doing, how their liking their home or ask them about what they’re currently reading, watching or listening to.

Being proactive in creating lifelong relationships will give you a steady stream of leads and steer you toward success. For even more ideas on how you can stay in touch with your clients, check out this free guide on how you can provide value with your marketing.