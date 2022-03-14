Curating your home’s signature style using all five senses will help make a lasting impression on everyone who enters.

Signature Scent

You can create a signature scent with candles, oil diffusers, hand soaps and room sprays.

Signature Botanicals

Displaying fresh foliage will visually brand your home. Selecting a color palette is another option for creating your signature botanicals.

Signature Beverage

Whatever the refreshment of choice is, having a beverage that guests can count on every time they enter your home signals that it’s time to relax and let the good times begin.

Signature Soundtrack

A soundtrack sets the overall vibe. The best soundtracks are a carefully curated selection of different genres of music punctuated by a signature category.

Signature Textiles

The sense of touch helps your guests feel physically comfortable in your home. Having a curated blend of textiles will help your guests feel at home.