For Century 21 Real Estate, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives are more than a box to be checked, a strategy to take on or a “nice thing to do.” DEI is baked into its core values, which is something Casa 123/Insight Group broker Carlos Campos, his partner Oscar Corrales and their team of 15 Hispanic real estate professionals recognized when choosing to affiliate with CENTURY 21 Triangle Group.

“Stephen Votino and his team at the CENTURY 21 Triangle Group understand us as a people and culture,” said Campos in a statement. “Couple that with the world’s most recognized real estate brand name behind us, and we have the tools and support necessary to drive business growth and build a powerful legacy of helping people achieve their real estate dreams.”

“Growing our company through understanding and welcoming more diverse groups into CENTURY 21 Triangle Group not only better reflects the people and families we want to help invest in real estate, it also brings to our family of agents more innovation and smarter decisions,” said Votino. “Our DEI efforts align effortlessly with the CENTURY 21 brand and they are supported and encouraged by everyone here.”

Century 21 Real Estate President & CEO Michael Miedler added, “I couldn’t be prouder of the work Stephen is doing, in conjunction with many other CENTURY 21 independent brokers, in driving the growth of Hispanic real estate entrepreneurs and homeownership. We will continue to open the door for more diverse candidates to enter our industry, and provide the critical financial, educational and business resources and support to set Hispanics on the path to real estate and homeownership success.”

