NextHome has announced a partnership with Inside Real Estate to provide the kvCORE technology platform to its 575-plus franchised locations and more than 5,200 members nationwide. NextHome will also provide CORE Team accounts, a team solution built within kvCORE, to its entire network, ensuring all NextHome teams can operate with full autonomy and leverage the kvCORE platform to grow their own independent “business within a business,” the company stated.

“NextHome prides itself in a ‘Humans Over Houses’ approach to business growth and that mindset, along with their commitment to providing industry-leading technology and award-winning support, is what makes them a world-class brand,” said Joe Skousen, CEO of Inside Real Estate. “We are pumped to partner with the entire NextHome team as they march forward with tremendous momentum.”

“NextHome and Inside Real Estate share the same passion of building a business designed for the future and focused on the human aspect,” said James Dwiggins, chief executive officer of NextHome. “Our team went through an extensive vetting process evaluating countless technology partners and solutions, and the kvCORE Platform was hands down the best choice for our franchisees, teams, and agents. We are thrilled to partner alongside the talented team at Inside Real Estate, and excited for the vast resources and innovative technology this partnership will bring to our growing NextHome community.”

Highlights of the enterprise-level implementation of the kvCORE Platform for NextHome include:

High-performing IDX websites for every franchise, agent and team with deep consumer behavior tracking and intelligent nurturing to convert more leads into customers

The industry’s most powerful built-in lead generation engine helping agents and teams expand their pipeline with new buyers and sellers at no cost

A personal, private CRM that keeps agents and teams in complete control of their database while leveraging behavioral automation to engage 5-10x more clients

Powerful communication tools including dynamic email campaigns, mass-texting, CORE Video messaging powered by BombBomb, and a built-in mobile dialer to drive more high-value conversations

CORE Team accounts, available at no additional cost for all NextHome teams, which unlocks powerful team functionality like advanced team lead generation and lead routing, pond accounts, team accountability rules, agent performance reporting, and more

Seamless integration to NextHome’s proprietary systems, tools and support resources

The company says NextHome will roll out the kvCORE platform to franchisees, teams and agents as an included member benefit in early Spring.

For more information visit https://www.insiderealestate.com/.