Greater Bergen REALTORS® (GBR) member and New Jersey resident, Jennifer Romero, is amongst 50 finalists, for the National Association of Realtors® (NAR), 30 under 30 contest, marking the first time a GBR member has been nominated for the prestigious honor, the company has announced. Romero is also the state’s lone representative in the annual contest, which drew three hundred applications from across the country.

Each May/June, REALTOR® Magazine features 30 young rising stars in the real estate industry. In determining who makes the 30 Under 30 list, REALTOR® Magazine staff looks for candidates who are successful in the real estate business and have demonstrated skill, success, creativity and leadership in their careers.

“I hope that my story and nomination inspire other people, Romero said. “My efforts have been focused on younger women who may have not had the resources or help, to fearlessly pursue their dreams and to convince them that they are worthy of achieving such success.”

To learn more click here.