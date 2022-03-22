ERA® Real Estate has announced it has named Chautauqua, N.Y.-based ERA Team VP Real Estate as the winner of its Gene Francis Memorial Award for Top All-Around Company.

According to the company, the award, named after ERA Real Estate co-founder Gene Francis, is the highest honor given to an ERA® affiliated company and reflects the qualities most respected throughout the global ERA system and the real estate industry.

Known for his forward-thinking business acumen and philanthropic spirit, Francis established a defining culture of service to which all ERA companies aspire, the company stated. Factored into the award selection are high customer satisfaction ratings, strong brand engagement and use of the ERA brand resources and company growth.

“ERA Team VP Real Estate is a shining example of ERA’s continued commitment to service, performance and growth,” said Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA Real Estate. “We are thankful to Bill for ensuring that the indomitable spirit of Gene Francis remains at the forefront of the way his company works with the communities it serves. The company’s leadership, agents and staff embody the ERA culture of collaboration and commitment to being the best at what they do and having fun while doing it. We are honored to stand alongside this incredible company as they continue to uphold the highest standards of performance.”

In business for over 25 years, ERA Team VP Real Estate specializes in residential and resort properties, vacation rentals, property management and real estate development. The firm services Western New York’s South Tier and Northwest, Penn. With 82 agents, and eight offices. William “Bill” Soffel started the company in 1990 and joined the ERA network in 2004.

“We are honored by this astounding recognition and overjoyed to be able to continue the amazing legacy set by Gene Francis,” said Soffel, broker/owner, ERA Team VP Real Estate. “At ERA Team VP Real Estate, we have a passion for building relationships and changing lives through the power of homeownership. Our team of affiliated agents demonstrates professionalism in all aspects of their businesses. We strive to create an environment driven by ERA’s collaborative culture and support systems designed to prioritize the success of our agents. The efforts of our agents, staff and leadership are paramount to company’s growth. We are thrilled to receive the ERA network’s highest achievement.”

