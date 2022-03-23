Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) presented Anthony Lamacchia, broker/owner and CEO of Lamacchia Realty, with its Brokerage Leadership Award during its Annual Awards Gala last week in Las Vegas, the company has announced.

The Brokerage Leadership Award recognizes the principal broker who exemplifies extraordinary leadership and whose achievements have drawn the attention and admiration of others, the company stated.

Paul Boomsma, president/CEO of LeadingRE, stated, “We are delighted to recognize Anthony with our Brokerage Leadership Award. He has earned accolades and respect for his entrepreneurial spirit, his straight-forward approach and his unyielding commitment to the principles of homeownership and to guiding agents to success. His company’s impressive growth has come, in large part, to the dynamic, energetic, supportive and success-oriented environment he has created for agents and staff. He has fostered a company culture that extends to the community, with a charitable giving initiative that supports numerous local charities.”

“I was shocked and speechless when they were announcing the award and I realized they were talking about me,” Lamacchia said. “I sincerely appreciate the recognition and I will continue to do all I can for our company every day as that’s my job. I consider this award to be one for our entire leadership team because I would not be able to execute anything without them, so they earned this with me. Thank you to all who were involved in giving me this very prestigious award, it was undoubtedly a highlight of my career.”

Lamacchia Realty was also ranked the fastest-growing firm in the LeadingRE Network. Lamacchia’s personal awards include Boston Agent Magazine Industry MVP in 2021, RISMedia Newsmaker, MAR Private Property Rights Award, and Real Trends Game Changers.

For more information, visit https://www.lamacchiarealty.com/.