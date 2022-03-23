Mortgage applications are still on a downward trend this week, according to the latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), released Wednesday.

MBA’s Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey showed a decrease of 8.1% from the week earlier. On an unadjusted basis, the Index decreased 8% compared with the previous week. The Refinance Index decreased 14% from the previous week and was 54 percent lower than the same week one year ago, MBA data showed. The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 2% from one week earlier. The unadjusted Purchase Index decreased 1% compared with the previous week and was 12% lower than the same week one year ago.

Additional Key Findings:



Refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 44.8% from 48.4% last week

Adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity increased to 6.4%

FHA share of total applications increased to 8.8% from 8.7% last week

The VA share of total applications decreased to 9.8% from 10.5% last week

USDA share of total applications decreased to 0.4% from 0.5% last week

Average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances increased to 4.5% from 4.27%

Average contact interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with balances greater than $647,200 increased 4.11 percent

Average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA increased to 4.4% from 4.23%

Average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages increased to 3.76% from 3.55%

Average contract interest rate for 5/1 ARMs increased to 3.39% from 3.36%

The takeaway:

“Rates on 30-year conforming mortgages jumped by 23 basis points last week, the largest weekly increase since March 2020,” said Mike Fratantoni, MBA’s senior vice president and chief economist. “The jump in rates comes as markets moved to price in a much faster pace of rate hikes, as well as expectations of fewer MBS purchases from the Federal Reserve. With mortgage rates now at 4.5 percent, compared to rates at or below 3 percent not that long ago, it is no surprise that refinance volume has dropped by more than 50 percent compared to this time last year. MBA’s new March forecast expects mortgage rates to continue to trend higher through the course of 2022. Purchase application volume was down slightly for the week, with a larger drop in FHA and VA purchase volume, and a small decline in conventional purchase loans. First-time homebuyers, who rely on these government programs, are increasingly challenged by both the rapid increase in home prices and higher mortgage rates. Repeat homebuyers, who are more likely to use conventional loans, benefit from the gains in home equity realized on a sale which can be used to fuel their next purchase, even with rates moving higher.”