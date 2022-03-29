The number of women in business has increased dramatically, with 114% more women entrepreneurs today than 20 years ago, according to fundera.com. We’re witnessing the glass ceiling being shattered again and again as incredibly powerful women leaders emerge and spread their influence, especially in the world of real estate.

Women are natural collaborators

That’s not to say that men don’t have these same capabilities, but women lean toward community building with intuition and are more aware of the possible consequences of hard win-lose competition. Women in leadership are “smart” competitors who focus on win-win outcomes.

Super women in real estate

We admire and revere the gifted women leaders who have achieved the seemingly impossible with confidence, style and heart. It is extraordinary to witness these women, who are not only productive, but relentless in leveraging their celebrity authority and using those gifts to empower other people, especially other women.

We watched the unlimited collaborative power of Tami Bonnell, co-chairman of EXIT Realty Corp. International, with admiration as she built the company with amazing energy, focus and grit. She understands and recognizes the power of engagement and crushed the barrier of “ivory tower management” by traveling to each and every office.

Tami tapped into her exceptional relationship skills to establish a connection with the people in the offices she oversees. As a result, she built an international company replete with stellar professionals who adhere to the highest level of culture and values.

Women helping women is evident in the meteoric growth of Sue Yannaccone’s leadership. With over two decades in the industry, she rose to become the first female president and CEO of Realogy Franchise Group. In 2021, Forbes included Realogy in its list of the World’s Top Female-Friendly Companies, highlighting Sue’s support of women in real estate.

Launching the “What Moves Her” campaign in 2020, Sue authentically shares why learning to set boundaries allows her to create her best life.

Having living examples of women in the C-Suite who passionately love their business and keep their personal lives balanced gives other women much-needed role models. But what about the women in the trenches who are doing amazing things…but aren’t yet a household name?

One such woman is Keira Ingram, who owns a multi-state brokerage and focuses on real estate services for the Black and Brown communities. In addition to managing multiple offices, she is a mother of four, a minister, an author and founder/owner of Advantage Business Academy (ABA).

Keira is transparent about her strengths and weaknesses, allowing other women to connect with her. She leads her teams to give back to the communities they serve through volunteering, free workshops and more.

As women, we all have an impact. When we share our talents and gifts with the world, the positivity goes beyond our individual knowing, and our power illuminates a path for other women.