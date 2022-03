You must be subscribed to RISMedia to read this Premier article. Please subscribe below and access up to 3 Premier articles per month. Order Summary Your Order: Subscriber

Subscriber Subscription Length: 1 month

1 month Recurring: Yes

Yes Content Access: 3 Posts, 0 Posts Total: Free First Name * Last Name * Email Address * Account Details Subscribe

Good news is on the horizon for first-time buyers if they can hold off on purchasing a home for just a bit longer. A panel of housing market experts recently polled by Zillow say inventory levels are expected to return to pre-pandemic norms by this time next year, or even sooner possibly. Accordi