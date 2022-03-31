Realtor.com® has announced that Bryan Ellis has been named chief revenue officer, and Arthur Chapin joins the company in a newly created executive leadership role, as chief growth officer. The two executives will help accelerate the company’s growth plans as it moves to innovate and deliver technologies and tools to customers that make buying, selling, renting and living in homes easier, the company stated. Both positions will report to CEO David Doctorow.

“Bryan is an accomplished business leader with a proven track record of executing growth strategies that will be invaluable in his role as chief revenue officer and continuing to deliver strong results in our core real estate business,” said David Doctorow, CEO of Move, Inc., operator of Realtor.com®. “Arthur is a talented leader and strategist who will focus on expanding our business into the rentals and new homes markets. The addition of these two new leaders positions us well to be able to address the needs of consumers across their entire real estate journey, as well as those of our industry partners who help deliver those experiences.”

Ellis will oversee Realtor.com®’s revenue organization and joins the company from Angi (formerly Angie’s List), where he served as chief revenue officer, Ads & Leads. He previously served in management positions at Tesla, Cypress Creek Renewables, Solar City, Guthy-Renker, NAMG and Bertelsmann.

“Realtor.com® is moving rapidly to innovate and differentiate itself with its open marketplace approach that empowers consumers and real estate professionals and ultimately, allows us to succeed together,” said Ellis. “I look forward to my new role and working with an amazing team to drive revenue and profits that help achieve the company’s ambitious growth plans and that vision.”

As chief growth officer, Chapin will join the company in a newly established role responsible for driving and accelerating the company’s expansion into the rental and new homes markets. Chapin comes to Realtor.com® from Expedia Group, where he started his career 21 years ago, and most recently served as senior vice president leading the product, technology and strategy for their lodging business.

“I’m delighted to take on this new role as chief growth officer at Realtor.com® at an exciting and pivotal time in the industry,” said Chapin. “I look forward to bringing my own background and expertise in emerging technologies to continue the company’s progression into new markets and uncover new growth opportunities for its future success.”